Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 20th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.19. 2,163,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,124. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

