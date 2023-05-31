Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells 4,635 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,866.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UDMY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 517,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
