Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

WST traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.63. 1,057,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

