Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. 1,541,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.