Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% per year over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Interface has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Truist Financial cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Interface by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

