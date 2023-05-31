International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.80

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 261257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

