International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Down 4.3%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.57 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 63,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 635,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

International Seaways Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,021,494. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 78.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 36,060.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

