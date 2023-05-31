Internet Computer Price Down 3.1% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00017231 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $24.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00051977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,892,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,389,192 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

