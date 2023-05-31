Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $73,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,052 shares of company stock worth $3,320,621 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $409.07. The stock had a trading volume of 791,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,693. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.