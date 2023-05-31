Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 104,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,095. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
