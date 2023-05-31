Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 104,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,095. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 222,330 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,519,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 384,468 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter.

