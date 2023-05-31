Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.15

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 70737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 518,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 329,466 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

