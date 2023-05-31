Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 38,811 shares.The stock last traded at $30.03 and had previously closed at $30.35.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $562.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period.
About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.