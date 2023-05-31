Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

OIA stock remained flat at $6.04 during trading on Tuesday. 89,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 56,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

