Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
OIA stock remained flat at $6.04 during trading on Tuesday. 89,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.25.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
