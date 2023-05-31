Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 1,816,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Investor AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF remained flat at $20.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190. Investor AB has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

