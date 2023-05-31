Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 78,263 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 55,373 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. 22,205,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,669,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

