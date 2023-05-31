iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.98. 3,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.54% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

