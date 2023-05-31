iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 6%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.70 and last traded at $114.34. Approximately 70,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 317,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.50. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 1,473 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $172,679.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,160 shares of company stock valued at $987,677. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

