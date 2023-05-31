iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Lifted by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB remained flat at $50.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,396,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

