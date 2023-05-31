iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $123,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IJH stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.54. The stock had a trading volume of 499,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

