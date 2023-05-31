iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,737 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

