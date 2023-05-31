iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 252,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 126,479 shares.The stock last traded at $36.42 and had previously closed at $36.55.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,856,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,517,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

