iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Decreased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 4,179,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,566,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

