iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lifted by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $148.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,308. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

