iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $148.48. 1,048,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

