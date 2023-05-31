iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Cut by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises 1.0% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.44. 79,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.31. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $176.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

