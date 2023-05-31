iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Diversified LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759,074 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.