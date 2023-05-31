Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Iteris Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iteris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iteris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

