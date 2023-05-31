IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISEE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $65,033,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $71,537,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 203.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 389.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after buying an additional 2,360,829 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

