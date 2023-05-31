Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $237.23

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.23 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.72). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.74), with a volume of 63,491 shares changing hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £65.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1,886.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

