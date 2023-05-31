Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16.31 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $145,793.31 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00950206 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $147,590.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

