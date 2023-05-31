JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 867 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 152,580 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

