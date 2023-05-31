JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

