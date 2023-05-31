JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 42.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAZ traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 633,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

