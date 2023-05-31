JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SONY traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 107,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,105. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $99.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONY. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

