JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. 294,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

