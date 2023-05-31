JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,855. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

