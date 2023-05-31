JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $59,063,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $42,932,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. 310,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,510. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

