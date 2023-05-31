JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.10. 98,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.32) to GBX 4,500 ($55.61) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,700 ($45.72) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

