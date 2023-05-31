Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CSW Industrials Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.18. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $148.91.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 278.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
