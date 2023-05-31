JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 16,112 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $677,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

KEYS stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $161.86. 155,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,404. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.