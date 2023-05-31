JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $805.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,893,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.25% of Eastman Chemical worth $805,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $5,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 65,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,205. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

