JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 516,422 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $731,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
