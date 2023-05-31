JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,350,955 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $647,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. 8,319,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

