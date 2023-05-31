Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of KAO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get KAO alerts:

KAO Stock Performance

Shares of KAOOY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 150,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,126. KAO has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.