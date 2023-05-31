Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 302,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Karora Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

KRRGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,603. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

