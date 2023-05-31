Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Khiron Life Sciences Stock Down 19.0 %
KHRNF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 217,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
