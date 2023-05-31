Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Down 19.0 %

KHRNF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 217,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.