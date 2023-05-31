Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $334.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $312.80 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $202.00 and a 1 year high of $345.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,949,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

