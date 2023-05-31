Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 11.1%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 265,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 71,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Klondike Gold Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.