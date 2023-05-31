Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNRRY shares. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $18.46.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

