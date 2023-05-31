Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.51

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 526295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

