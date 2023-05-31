Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.51

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 526295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.
Kohl’s Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Kohl’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.